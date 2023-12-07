Squid Game: The Challenge has been renewed for a second season

Netflix's Squid Game reality show has been in the headlines for all manner of reasons as of late. Largely this relates to reports that suggest that the filming for the series was conducted in inhumane and unsafe environments, but whether or not there is truth to these claims and allegations doesn't seem to bother the Netflix executives.

As Squid Game: The Challenge has now been renewed for a follow-up season. We're not told when this season might look to arrive, but we are told that people can apply to be part of the show right now by heading to the open casting call for the series.

When it does make its return on the streamer, it will once again see 456 contestants competing to win a cash prize valued at $4.56 million.