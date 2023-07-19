Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae will play a Jedi master in Star Wars: The Acolyte

We already knew that the Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae had been cast for the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte, but we didn't know anything more than that. Now Jung-jae himself has told us a whole lot more in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"I didn't know that I'd be playing a Jedi master. And this is a huge opportunity, which I'm still extremely grateful for. And to be playing in a film that I really enjoyed watching is still surreal for me. I can't believe I'm playing a Jedi master and I get to use a lightsaber!"

Regarding working with Star Wars, he says he always thought they were cool movies, but that he has begun to understand them better as an adult. Therefore he considers this important and will try his best to do it justice:

"Back in the day, I thought it was just a cool film, full of surprises. Now as an older person, I realize the topics that they talk about are much deeper than what's first perceived. And actually working on the project, I understand more of the themes and the topics that they talk about. And I really get to explore the emotions and express the themes and the topics very well. On the first day on set, I felt really excited going in, but day by day, as we go deep into the shooting, I have this responsibility that I really, really, really want to do this well. And I focus and concentrate on how I can do this better. So it's not just fun."

The Acolyte takes place during the High Republic era, roughly 100 years before the somewhat dysfunctional Skywalker family ruined the galaxy far, far away. If it becomes popular, we can probably expect the era to be further explored in he future. The official synopsis reads:

"The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."