Squid Game star confirmed in lead role for new Star Wars series

It was just a matter of time before Lee Jung-jae would get a Hollywood career after the break-out success Squid Game, in which he played the protagonist Seong Gi-hun. Now that time has come as Deadline reports that he is confirmed for a lead role in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte.

While no details regarding his character or even the series has been revealed, at least we know it takes place during the High Republic era - which is way before the dysfunctional Skywalker family wrecked havoc in the galaxy far, far away. The filming is said to start in November, and we assume there will be quite the few leaks about what to expect and photos from the set leaking online after that.