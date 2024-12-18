Squid Game: Season 3 premieres next year

HQ

On December 26th, it's finally time to return to the children's games and conspiracies of the Squid Game universe. Season two will be released on Netflix, a continuation that fans (and there are a lot of them) have been waiting three years for.

But we won't have to wait as long next time. Season three will be released on Netflix as early as next year. This was confirmed by lead actor Jung-Jae Lee when he visited Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show last night.

We don't have any more details than that, but we guess we can look forward to a cliffhanger at the end of season two. You can check out the clip via the show's official Threads account below.