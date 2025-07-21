Squid Game: Season 3 is now Netflix's sixth biggest season of television of all-time

HQ

To say that interest is still astronomically high in Squid Game is perhaps an understatement. The show's third season recently arrived and is already the sixth-biggest season of television on Netflix of all-time, when combining both the English and Non-English categories.

As of writing, Squid Game: Season 3 has amassed a mega 122.2 million views, which sees it surpass The Queen's Gambit (112.8 million), Bridgerton: Season 1 (113.3 million), and Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (115.6 million).

Next up will be Stranger Things: Season 4 (140.7 million) and Adolescence (142.6 million), which when overcome, likely somewhat soon, will see it be the fourth biggest season on Netflix, behind its predecessor seasons and the first season of Wednesday.

It should also be said that this resurgence of interest in Squid Game has had an effect on the former two seasons, as Season 2 is now up to 192.6 million views, while Season 1 has climbed to 265.2 million, which is enough to edge further ahead of Wednesday (252.1 million) and retain its crown as the biggest season of television of Netflix once more. The question is whether Wednesday will bite back when Season 2 begins airing in a couple of weeks.

