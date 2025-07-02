Squid Game: Season 3 is already one of Netflix's biggest shows of all-time

HQ

Considering the fact that Squid Game is Netflix's most-successful series, topping both the English and Non-English charts with 265 million views, enough to beat Wednesday at around 252 million, it's probably not a huge surprise that Season 3 of the Korean show is performing well too.

In fact, data from Netflix's charts show that Squid Game: Season 3 is already one of the streamer's most successful series of all-time. As it stands, it has generated 60.1 million views and 368 million hours viewed, which is enough to see the show become the ninth-biggest Non-English project of all-time, and around 40 million views from slotting into third, behind Season 1 and Season 2 of the show.

As for how this matches up with series in general, if it can break 100 million, which seems likely since it generated 60 million views in around five days, it would be enough to become the eighth-biggest English show of all-time on top of the third-biggest Non-English series, proving once more that the public love brutal Korean game shows.

