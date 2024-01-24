Squid Game: Season 2 will be released in 2024

HQ

It's been three years since everybody (we really mean everybody) was talking about a Korean TV series about a couple of hundred adults wearing tracksuits while playing children's games. Squid Game: Season 1 became Netflix's biggest success of all-time, and since then, people have wondered when we would get more.

Now we know the answer... it's coming this year. In a letter to the Netflix shareholders, the company writes:

"Looking ahead, despite last year's strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like 'The Diplomat' S2, 'Bridgerton' S3, 'Squid Game' S2 and 'Empress' S2; unscripted series like 'Tour de France: Unchained' S2,' Love is Blind' S6, 'F1: Drive to Survive' S6 and 'Full Swing' S2; and brand new shows like '3 Body Problem' (based on the best selling novel and from the 'Game of Thrones' showrunners), 'Griselda' (starring Sofia Vegara, which premieres this week), 'The Gentlemen' (from Guy Ritchie), 'Eric' (starring Benedict Cumberbach), 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Cien Años de Soledad,' from Colombia based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez and Senna from Brazil."

While that is all the details we have at the moment, this still calls for a celebration. Hopefully, we won't have to wait much longer for a first sign of life. Let the games begin, we are so very ready.

