Squid Game season 2: The Front Man joins the game

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Squid Game season 2.

Season 2 of Squid Game has already kept fans on the edge of their seats, and one of the biggest jaw-dropping moments involves the Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun. In a recent interview with Netflix K-content, Byung-hun shed some light on his character's unexpected decision to dive into the very games he's been pulling the strings behind. He shared that, initially, In-Ho (the Front Man) had a clear mission to tear everything down. But as the games went on, he found himself enjoying the chaos a little too much. Byung-hun explained that this shift in In-Ho's mindset was something he and the director carefully worked on, making the role both a challenge and a thrill.

The big reveal of In-Ho's involvement in the games doesn't come until the end of Episode 3, and it certainly caught viewers by surprise. Byung-hun mentioned that while the Front Man thinks Gi-hun's methods are all wrong, there's a part of him—deep down—that might secretly be rooting for Gi-hun to be right. This extra layer of complexity makes In-Ho one of the most intriguing characters in the series.

With the season finale ending on a cliffhanger, fans are already buzzing about what this twist means for the upcoming final season. Thankfully, it won't be a long wait, as Squid Game Season 3 is set to drop later this year.

What do you think? Will In-Ho's hidden motives shake things up for Gi-hun in the final season?