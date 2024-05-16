Squid Game Season 2 releases in December, says Lee Jung-jae

HQ

Lee Jung-jae, the star of Squid Game Season 1 and its successor, has said that the second season will arrive this December.

Speaking to Business Insider while promoting The Acolyte, where Lee Jung-jae plays a Jedi Knight, the actor said via a translator that "[Squid Game Season 2] will be released in December." He was apparently keeping his cards close to his chest, but did manage to let that detail slip out.

We have seen some promotion for Squid Game Season 2, but so far we only know that it's coming out this year at some point. Netflix hasn't yet commented on what Lee Jung-jae said, so it's not an official release window yet. Keep that salt shaker handy, as plans can change on the business side.