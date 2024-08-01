Squid Game Season 2 lands on the 26th of December

HQ

Squid Game's second season finally has a firm release date. While we knew it was coming out at some point this year, Netflix has now shown off the 26th of December as the day we'll finally be able to return to the deadly games depicted in the hit Korean show.

Also, going beyond that, we also got the surprise announcement of a third and final season making its way to our screens in 2025. That means we won't have a three-year wait between seasons 2 and 3 and so we can imagine they'll play off of one another very nicely.

Are you excited for Squid Game Season 2 and 3?