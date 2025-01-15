Squid Game: Season 2 is the third most viewed series ever on Netflix

HQ

We've already reported that Squid Game: Season 2 as expected got off to a flying start, but how have things been going since then? Well, extremely well actually. In fact, the season is already the third most watched ever on Netflix after less than three weeks on the market.

Variety reports that the only ones that have managed to attract more viewers are Wednesday (252 million viewers) and... Squid Game: Season 1 (265 million viewers). Season two "only" has 152.5 million viewers at present, but is still at the top of the charts so the figure is growing very quickly.

We also note that the success of the second season of Squid Game has given the first a boost - so it seems that Squid Game: Season 2 will continue to grow while Season 1 expands its audience even further.

This makes things look very promising for season three of the series, which premieres later this year. Recently, Netflix itself happened to leak that it will be released on June 27, but they quickly removed the information, which can thus not be considered confirmed.