Squid Game Season 2 is on the way says Netflix

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk: "Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming."

We've been hearing a variety of stories about a second season of Squid Game being worked on, and also coming to Netflix ever since the first season launched to a huge reception on the streaming service. But now, Netflix has officially confirmed that a second season of the show is on the way and that it has been greenlit for a return.

This information comes in the form of a brief announcement video, but also a short statement from director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever."

"As the writer, director and producer of 'Squid Game', a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

"And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with the ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su."

"Join us once more for a whole new round."

You can catch the first season of Squid Game on Netflix today.

