Squid Game: Season 2 is getting a first look in October

We're obviously not the only ones who have been waiting for the return of Squid Game, with new insane games and accompanying mass murder. And now it seems that it may be time, at least relatively soon.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, it is announced that Netflix for the first time will showcase season two of Squid Game during the Italian event Lucca Comics & Games, which starts on October 30 and runs until November 3. Those attending will also get to meet the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, who will be there along with stars Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-joon.

Hopefully, this also means that we'll get the trailer around the same time or at most a day or so later - and then the actual premiere shouldn't be too far away. It's worth mentioning that Lee Jung-jae recently said that Squid Game: Season 2 would premiere in December, but that wasn't confirmed by Netflix at the time, but as we'll get to see a first glimpse in October - a premiere in December sounds fairly likely.