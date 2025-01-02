Squid Game Season 2 is a record-breaking Netflix show

HQ

Squid Game Season 2 has not been around for a long time. Today marks a week since its launch, but already Netflix can call the show a record breaker. In the days since it released, we saw Squid Game climb to the top of the viewing charts in 93 countries, but now we know exactly how many people have tuned in to watch.

That number is 68 million people, which absolutely demolishes the previous record for a TV show in its premiere week of 50 million, held by Wednesday, Season 1. "Since its release on Dec. 26, the show's sophomore run has already become Netflix's seventh most popular non-English TV show in record time," Netflix writes, going on to say that Squid Game Season 1 remains in the top spot, with 265.2 million total views.

Squid Game Season 2 does have a shot at taking it down, but you'd imagine that more people would watch the first season than the second. Despite more mixed receptions for the new season, then, it does seem as popular as ever, with a third and final season still left to go in 2025.