English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Squid Game: Season 2 confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Very little else has been revealed about the new season.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Let's all pretend to be shocked; the Squid Game creator (and director as well as writer) Hwang Dong-hyuk, has revealed that there will be a second season of the series. He jokingly says he almost didn't have much of a choice considering how enormously popular it has become, but no details have been revealed and it's all in planning phase right now.

Squid Game was released on Netflix in mid-September and only needed a few weeks to become the most viewed show ever on the streaming service as well as a world pop culture phenomenon. We really look forward to more Gi-hun adventures, do you?

Squid Game: Season 2 confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy