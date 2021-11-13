Squid Game: Season 2 confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

HQ

Let's all pretend to be shocked; the Squid Game creator (and director as well as writer) Hwang Dong-hyuk, has revealed that there will be a second season of the series. He jokingly says he almost didn't have much of a choice considering how enormously popular it has become, but no details have been revealed and it's all in planning phase right now.

Squid Game was released on Netflix in mid-September and only needed a few weeks to become the most viewed show ever on the streaming service as well as a world pop culture phenomenon. We really look forward to more Gi-hun adventures, do you?