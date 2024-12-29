Squid Game season 2 claims the #1 spot on Netflix charts across all 93 countries

HQ

Just days after its December 26 debut, Squid Game season 2 has already shattered records, claiming the #1 spot on Netflix charts across all 93 countries. This historic achievement cements the series' place as a global phenomenon, matching the runaway success of its first season. Despite mixed reviews from critics, the numbers don't lie—viewers are tuning in en masse.

The second season continues the story of Gi-hun, the unlikely hero from the original series, as he dives back into the brutal survival game with new players. Abandoning plans to start fresh in the U.S., Gi-hun chooses to confront the system behind the games, raising the stakes higher than ever. Fans of the first season have found familiar tension and drama, even as opinions differ on how well the new chapter delivers.

With season 3 already filmed and slated for release in 2025, Netflix is clearly betting big on the franchise's enduring appeal. For now, season 2's unprecedented global success is a reminder of just how much Squid Game has captured hearts—and kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

