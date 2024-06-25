Squid Game is getting an English-language remake from David Fincher

HQ

Squid Game took off as a global phenomenon in 2021 and since then Netflix and other creators have been squeezing the IP and idea for all its worth. Renowned filmmaker David Fincher immediately wanted to make an English-language remake of the series, and work has been quietly going on for it.

According to The Playlist, Fincher put his Chinatown prequel series on the backburner in order to work on Squid Game with writer Dennis Kelly. Netflix has been keeping its cards close to its chest about this remake, but we would hope to see something official soon.

Squid Game's second season is set to release this year, and we've also seen the success of the reality TV show Squid Game: The Challenge, too. The IP still proves to be incredibly hot, and so an English remake would likely pull in good viewer numbers.