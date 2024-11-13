Squid Game creator says money is the reason he is doing season two

HQ

Next month, season two of the worldwide phenomenon Squid Game, a series that took the world by surprise three years ago, will finally premiere. Despite its success, it wasn't always clear that there would be a sequel, and it took a while for this to be officially confirmed.

Now, in a BBC interview, the show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk tells us why he decided to return to the brutal children's games - and the answer isn't the expected platitudes about there being more stories to tell or anything like that. Here's how he responded when asked why he's doing season two:

"Money... Even though the first series was such a huge global success, honestly I didn't make much..."

That is undeniably liberatingly honest. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a great season, of course, and Dong-hyuk says the pressure is higher this time around:

"The stress I feel now is much greater."

We'll see on December 26 if, despite the stress, he delivers something really entertaining again, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that he actually gets paid on merit this time so that not only the Netflix executives and owners get the profits, but that some of them also go to the creator who should be the real winner of the squid game.