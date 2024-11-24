Squid Game creator promises the second season will be "significantly more brutal and unsettling."

HQ

Good news for everyone who thought the first season of Netflix's smash hit Squid Game was way too tame and family-friendly. In a new interview with Empire, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk promised that the new episodes, premiering at the end of December, will be "significantly more brutal and unsettling."

"I believe what we've created in Season 2 is a deeper, more advanced story. I feel it could even surpass Season 1. But physically, mentally, it was not easy. Some of the sequences we shot were the most challenging in my whole career. It was... hell."

He also shared some concerns about how much darker the new season is, saying:

"I even had some concerns because the story told in the second season is much crueller, scarier, and more gruesome than the first. Honestly, I thought to myself... 'Is this too much for people to handle?'"

What do you think about this? Are you excited for more violence and gore in the new season of Squid Game?