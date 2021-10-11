Squid Game creator: No well developed plans for Squid Game 2

HQ

To claim that Squid Game has taken the world by storm is almost an understatement and it is well on track to become Netflix's biggest hit yet. Everybody wants to follow the brutal twists on Korean kids games, and a sequel is dead certain.

Or rather, it should be. In an interview with Variety, the series writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals that Netflix has not renewed the show and says:

"I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

