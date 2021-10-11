English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Squid Game creator: No well developed plans for Squid Game 2

Writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk: "It is quite tiring just thinking about it."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

To claim that Squid Game has taken the world by storm is almost an understatement and it is well on track to become Netflix's biggest hit yet. Everybody wants to follow the brutal twists on Korean kids games, and a sequel is dead certain.

Or rather, it should be. In an interview with Variety, the series writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals that Netflix has not renewed the show and says:

"I don't have well developed plans for Squid Game 2. It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors."

Would you like to see what happens after the events of Squid Game, and what did you think of the show?

Squid Game creator: No well developed plans for Squid Game 2


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy