Squid Game creator lost two more teeth filming final season

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that during the filming of the final season of the hit show, he lost another two teeth. This was due to the stress induced by making the show, something its creator has spoken about before.

"I thought it was going to be okay, but this time I had to pull out two more teeth as well," Hwang told Entertainment Weekly. "I had to pull out about eight teeth in season 1, and now I have two teeth more out, and I haven't put them back in yet. So I'm waiting for them."

Hwang Dong-hyuk has now lost about a third of his teeth making the show. He expected filming Seasons 2 and 3 to be less stressful, but they proved to be their own challenge in how quickly they were put together. "The problem is that for season 2 and season 3, we had to shoot and write in one go. It was as if we were making one season, and we tried as best as we could to bring in season 3 as fast as possible," he explained. "So the total amount was much larger, and we had to shoot for around one year, so it was very physically demanding."

It seems Squid Game's creator has put his all into making this final season of the show, which airs on Netflix on the 27th of June.