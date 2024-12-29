Squid Game creator hails K-Pop star's bold comeback after marijuana scandal

HQ

Nearly a decade after K-pop star T.O.P (Choi Seung-hyun) was caught up in a marijuana scandal, the singer-turned-actor has made a dramatic return to the screen.

In a recent interview with People, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke about T.O.P's performance in season 2 of the hit Netflix series, where he portrays Thanos, a character deeply involved in drugs and shady tactics. Dong-hyuk praised T.O.P's courage in taking on a role that echoes his own past struggles, calling it an impressive comeback after nearly nine years out of the Korean entertainment industry.

Dong-hyuk noted how challenging it must have been for T.O.P to portray a character so closely tied to his personal history, particularly after the public backlash following his 2017 guilty plea for marijuana use. Despite his troubled past, T.O.P's performance as a rapper turned villain was met with high praise from the director, who expressed satisfaction with his portrayal. As T.O.P embarks on his comeback, questions arise about whether this role will open doors for him in the future.

Did you enjoy T.O.P's performance in Squid Game?