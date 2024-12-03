Squid Game and Call of Duty are crossing over

HQ

There have been a lot of crossovers in Call of Duty over the past few years, with horror icons, The Boys, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Tomb Raider, Spawn, Diablo, Warhammer, Venom, the list is incredibly long. But it will also be expanding in the near future as now it has been confirmed that Squid Game will be coming to Activision's shooter series.

As it stands, all that we have been told is that the Netflix series will be coming to Call of Duty sometime in January 2025. We don't know what the collaboration will include, but a short teaser has been published on X, which shows an operator picking up a card with the iconic Squid Game symbols etched onto it.

This will be coming shortly after the series airs its second season on Netflix from December 26, meaning the world will likely be in a Squid Game flurry and ready to take the game show action into Black Ops 6 and Warzone 2.0.