Squid Game actor O Yeong-su found guilty of sexual harassment

HQ

Squid Game star O Yeong-su has been handed an eight month suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of sexual harassment. The 79-year-old actor was charged with two counts of sexual harassment, which date back to 2017.

Following his court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he was planning to appeal against his sentence. This is something that he has just seven days to do or the decision will be upheld.

O Yeong-su played the character of Oh II-nam, who played a key role in the first season of Squid Game. For his role in the show, he won best supporting actor in television at the Golden Globes in 2022 and became the first Korean actor to take home the award.

Thanks, Sky News.