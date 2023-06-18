Squid Game 2 confirms returning and new cast members

HQ

If everything has gone according to plan, the second season of Squid Game will start filming this summer, which means information might start leaking. That's probably one of the reasons why Netflix has given us a small update about the project tonight.

The video below reiterates that Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo will return in what's seemingly called Squid Game 2, while also revealing that Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun and Yim Si-wan join the cast as yet to be announced characters.