Squeakross: Home Squeak Home wants you to create a home fit for a rodent...?

There are many games these days that are about creating a lovely and delightful home, but few are tailored in such a way to make them about creating a living space for a rodent friend. Developer Alblune has seen this gap in the market and swiftly filled it with the now available Squeakross: Home Squeak Home.

This project is regarded as a charming puzzler where the aim is to turn puzzles into furniture that can then be used to customise the home of a rodent friend. This will ultimately span hundreds of decorations, accessories, and stickers that you can place how you see fit.

If this piques your interest, you can grab a copy of Squeakross: Home Squeak Home today on PC (via Steam and itch.io) and Nintendo Switch (with no mention of a Switch 2 version... yet).