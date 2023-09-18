Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix's market value plummets and the company's internal power balance is blamed for much of the misery

Almost $2 billion has gone up in smoke.

It has previously been reported that the latest in the Square Enix flagship series, Final Fantasy XVI, has not met the high expectations of the management. Similarly, the sales success of Forspoken didn't materialise and Marvel's Avengers certainly didn't turn out well either. So perhaps it's not surprising that Square Enix's share price has dropped like a stone over the past year and almost $2 billion has been lost in market value.

Anonymous sources within the company who have spoken to the press now blame much of the misery and failures on the skewed internal balance of power where individual producers are said to have far too much say. An opinion echoed by both people working at Square Enix as well as former employees who say that there is also a lack of team structure and proper documentation. They also criticise the goals of the management, which seem to change without warning.

What do you think of the games Square Enix has released in recent years, and assuming the criticisms are true, should more opinions be heard or is it important to have a singular vision that is slavishly followed?

Final Fantasy XVI

