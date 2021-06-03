Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Square Enix to reveal Guardians of the Galaxy game next week

Along with updates from Babylon's Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Avengers.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

This week has been filled with exciting news, but we've also learned more about how next week will look because the last few publishers and studios have finalised their plans for E3 and Summer Game Fest. Now it's finally Square Enix' turn.

The Japanese company has confirmed that the so-called Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 show will start at 8.15 PM BST / 9.15 PM CEST on June 13, and we're told that both Eidos-Montreal's new game (spoilers: it's Guardians of the Galaxy), Babylon's Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Avengers will be shown so it'll definitely be worth tuning in.

Square Enix to reveal Guardians of the Galaxy game next week


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy