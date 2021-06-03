Square Enix to reveal Guardians of the Galaxy game next week

You're watching Advertisements

This week has been filled with exciting news, but we've also learned more about how next week will look because the last few publishers and studios have finalised their plans for E3 and Summer Game Fest. Now it's finally Square Enix' turn.

The Japanese company has confirmed that the so-called Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 show will start at 8.15 PM BST / 9.15 PM CEST on June 13, and we're told that both Eidos-Montreal's new game (spoilers: it's Guardians of the Galaxy), Babylon's Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Avengers will be shown so it'll definitely be worth tuning in.