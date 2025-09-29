Square Enix: "The Xbox Series S is actually quite solid in terms of spec"

HQ

It has obviously taken a little longer than fans had hoped, but soon it's finally time for Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade to be released on both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X. The Switch 2 version has been highly praised by those who have tested it, and few doubt that the Xbox Series X can handle the game... but what about the cheaper Series S?

Well, Windows Central had the opportunity to talk to director Naoki Hamaguchi, where the conversation turned to the Series S and how it compares to the more powerful formats. It turned out that he wasn't the least bit concerned and, on the contrary, was impressed by what the Series S can do:

"In terms of hardware specs, I would say the Xbox Series S is actually quite solid in terms of spec. We didn't come across much of a processing challenge, but many of the challenges were more memory related.

Optimization is something we were strongly cognizant of as we worked on the PC version as well. For Final Fantasy 7 Remake, we took some of the philosophies found in Nanite for Unreal Engine 5 and created our own solution for Unreal Engine 4. We were successful in delivering stable graphics there, and gain Steam Deck verification as well. We have been pretty proud of what we were able to achieve, even on lower spec systems."

He also assures us that he will give his all to the Xbox versions of the game, explaining that he undoubtedly considers himself an Xbox fan:

"I'm definitely an Xbox fan myself. I'm going to do my best to make sure that Square Enix can continue to reach a wider audience, including Xbox."

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade will be released for both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X in January, and the rest of the trilogy will also be coming to these formats in due course.