Square Enix teases new Materia Blade secret in Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Since Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles is an enhanced version of the 1997 turn-based strategy game, many of the original secrets are hardly secrets anymore. While this updated game will be very authentic to the original, as we recently mentioned in our preview, it will feature a few changes, including to one of the biggest secrets and Easter eggs.

During Gamescom, we had the chance to speak with co-directors Ayako Yokoyama and Kazutoyo Maehiro, with the latter teasing us a tad about what we should expect from the Final Fantasy VII crossover.

For anyone who is unfamiliar, in the original game, you could recruit Cloud as a playable character, but he was limited and unable to use some abilities due to lacking a mythical weapon known as the Materia Blade. That item was earnable by reaching the summit of a mountain, but in The Ivalice Chronicles there will be a minor tweak, as Cloud will be recruitable with the Materia Blade in his possession. So what will be in the place of the famed blade on top of Mount Bervenia?

Maehiro teased us with the following: "So our fans of the original might be familiar with this already but Final Fantasy VII's Cloud can join your party as a playable character. And in the original version there was a certain sword and if you wanted to use his specific abilities you had to get this sword. In good news, he will have that sword available, he has the sword with him when he joins your party. So I would like everyone to go and explore the place where that sword used to be and find out what was there."

Needless to say, it looks like there will be plenty of additional secrets to discover when Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles makes its arrival on September 30 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Check out the full interview with Maehiro and Yokoyama below.