Square Enix takes stand against toxic fans with new harassment policy

Square Enix has introduced a new Group Customer Harassment Policy aimed at protecting its staff from abuse by toxic fans. The policy makes it clear that any harassment, including violence, defamation, and discrimination, will lead to the company withholding support services or access to its products. The company stated that such behaviour not only disrupts the work environment but also affects the wider customer experience. This new measure is a direct response to ongoing issues, particularly from fans of its Final Fantasy series, who have targeted voice actors and creators over story choices.

What do you think of Square Enix's decision to implement this new policy?