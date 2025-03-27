Square Enix surprise releases SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch PC and mobile devices

It's clear that today many publishers have taken the opportunity to revamp their wardrobes by releasing games that, if they didn't appear at an event as high-profile as a Nintendo Direct, wouldn't make enough of an impact on the attention of the general public. Square Enix has left us a little bit bittersweet with its undated trailer for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, but in return it has left us with an immediate release of another instalment of one of its most famous series.

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered is a reimagining of the original PlayStation classic released in 1999 and arriving today on PS4, PS5, PC, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and, of course, Nintendo Switch. It will revive the stories of Gustave and Wil, two heroes from the world of Sandail whose stories intertwine at the same time and featured the innovative History Choice system that allows you to experience key events from multiple perspectives, as well as improved gameplay systems, superior graphics and extra content over the original.

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered is available now for €29.99 on all platforms mentioned above.