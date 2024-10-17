Square Enix shuts down Yoko Taro fan website

HQ

A fan archive which collected works related to Drakenguard, Nier, and anything else to do with Yoko Taro, is having to shut down following a legal notice from Square Enix. The website - after a private conversation with Square Enix - has decided to shut down by the end of the month.

"These past few years have been a pleasure, but we regret to inform you all that we've been contacted by the Square Enix Legal Team," reads a post on the site's Discord (thanks, VGC). "While we are sad to have to go, we also must respect the wishes of the Legal Team."

The small group of fans running the site started with the goal of gathering and archiving as much material as possible, but then grew to the point where it was a reliable resource for fans of Yoko Taro. Now, it'll be lost to history, but with time left until the website shuts down, it's likely some other fans will grab what they can.