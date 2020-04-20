Square Enix shows Nier Re[in]carnation gameplay off

Square Enix Japan released the first gameplay video of their mobile project Nier Re[in]carnation. In the video, we see a young girl who is accompanied by a flying pod unit (which is disguised as a ghost) as she runs through an ancient temple complex. This may seem unspectacular to many players, but not least thanks to the fantastic background music it already looks very promising atmospherically speaking. We also see the touchscreen controls that will be used to move around in the game's environment. As of yet, it is unclear which other elements (in addition to exploration) developer Applibot prepares in their game.

More information on Nier Re[in]carnation may come up in the coming week. On Wednesday, April 22, the original Nier will be ten years old and publisher Square Enix will host a live stream to celebrate. According to Famitsu (thanks for the hint, Nibel) we already know that they will talk about the remake Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139. While this has only marginally to do with Re[in]carnation, so far these two games have always been discussed together.