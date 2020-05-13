Square Enix ships free face masks with physical orders

You watching Advertisements

Disasters often make for business opportunities and the COVID-19 pandemic is no different. Square Enix seized this unprecedented moment to give their fans a little bit of incentive to buy in the shape of a face mask. You can get one of these cool masks by spending $100 or more on physical items from Square Enix's online store from today until May 25.

As shared on ResetEra, the promo email banner below reads "Boost Your Vitality +1", which refers to equipment stats in RPGs that are one of Square Enix's main genres. On the mask "Square Enix Members" is printed.

Would you wear this mask?