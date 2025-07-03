Square Enix shares official art from Final Fantasy IX

HQ

As you may know, it has long been rumoured (and even officially implied) that fan-favourite Final Fantasy IX would be the next game to get the remake treatment by Square Enix, with several heavyweights in the so-called insider industry saying that it is indeed on its way.

A reasonable time to announce a Final Fantasy IX remake would be the 25th anniversary, which happens this Monday, July 7. And apparently Square Enix seems interested in celebrating its old classic and has now started sharing brand new Final Fantasy IX art - created by character designer Toshiyuki Itahana - via Instagram, also recognising the game's anniversary.

Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean anything other than they want to celebrate the game, but many suspect that what we're seeing now are images created for the alleged remake and speculation is running rampant among fans. Whatever the case, check out the newly produced official art from Final Fantasy IX, it's something we haven't seen in 25 years.

What is your personal theory on why Square Enix are making this art?

<social>https://www.instagram.com/finalfantasy/p/DLlhFZNRq01/</social>

<social>https://www.instagram.com/finalfantasy/p/DLjKBdyRIp9/</social>