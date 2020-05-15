Square Enix scraps plans of an all-digital E3-like event

You watching Advertisements

When it was revealed that ESA would be cancelling E3 this year, most companies that had planned to participate stated they would do digital events instead, and one of them was Square Enix. Square originally had a press conference planned, where it was generally assumed that we would get to see Marvel's Avengers and Outriders, something Final Fantasy related and Luminous Productions' secret Playstation 5 project.

But for some reason, Square Enix has now changed its mind. This was revealed by Bloomberg's tech journalist Takashi Mochizuki on Twitter, who wrote:

"Square Enix said it won't hold online event to unveil this FY's new releases around E3's timing because making assets ready for such show has become difficult due to Covid-19. Instead, it will announce new titles on individual basis."

This is, of course, sad news, but fortunately, it seems like we'll get an epic summer regardless with tons of announcements.