Square Enix restricts VPN access to Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

With two million players worldwide registered before Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has even officially launched, the iOS and Android title's success is assured for the time being. But there may still be certain aspects of how players interact with the content that need to be refined in the future, because the game's servers in Japan are smoking, and it's because of VPN access that Square Enix is going to nip in the bud.

In a message on X, the game's official Japan account has reported that VPN access to the game has been blocked for violating the terms of service. As a result, players who are not physically connected to a network in the country will not be able to access the game's servers.

VPN access comes about because the game has basically not yet been released in all regions, and the localisation of the game is determined by the region you are playing from. There are many users who will now have to wait for the game to be released in more territories and to incorporate the original language options.

Have you tried Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis? If you haven't, you can check out our preview beforehand during our time at SGF.

Thanks, Siliconera.