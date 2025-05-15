Square Enix quashes fan worries by sharing a bunch of Kingdom Hearts IV images

HQ

Square Enix is still working on Kingdom Hearts IV. The game has been in development for a long, long while and this has led to a bunch of folk being quite worried about the game, especially following Kingdom Hearts Missing Link's cancellation yesterday. But we shouldn't be worried, because Square Enix actually has real images of the fourth mainline chapter of the series to show off.

As shared on social media, Square Enix has posted an album of images that show off looks at gameplay, Sora, Mickey Mouse, and more. The images also come with a follow-up bit of text that explains the following:

"We're currently working hard on Kingdom Hearts IV and will continue pouring ourselves into the game's development. We're dedicated to making this an experience that lives up to your expectations!

"We've seen how excited you are, and we are truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts. We are equally excited and can't wait to share more about Kingdom Hearts IV when the time is right. Until then, we appreciate your patience."

So while it's unlikely that Kingdom Hearts IV will be launching imminently, the game is still in the oven and being perfected ahead of its eventual arrival.