Square Enix producer: "We would love" to launch Final Fantasy XIV for a Nintendo format

Final Fantasy XIV was released in 2010 but was met with such harsh criticism that Square Enix withdrew the game, before re-releasing it in 2013 after major changes. The game did much better then, and to this day it remains one of the most popular online role-playing games of them all.

Earlier this year, a new audience got the chance to play the adventure after it was finally released for Xbox, having previously only been available for PC and PlayStation. But perhaps it could eventually come to Switch 2 as well, something game director and producer Naoki Yoshida says he hopes for in an interview with Easy Allies (transcribed by Nintendo Everything):

"My dream, or goal, for more than ten years at this points is for players to be able to play Final Fantasy XIV regardless of device, and be able to access the servers to go in and access the same world. ... we've been talking for years to bring the game on the Xbox platform, and so of course we would love to have our title available on the Nintendo platform, and we do want to continue our efforts. But it did take a lot of time - with Xbox, we literally have talked for years, and it is now finally coming to fruition. We will try our best and continue to work hard at it and continue our efforts. Eventually, it would be cool - something that we would love to sort of explore and make a reality one day."

As you can see, there's no confirmation that it's actually coming, but it seems at least reasonably likely that it will happen sooner or later, or how do you interpret this?