Square Enix producer confirms the end of PlayStation exclusivity for Final Fantasy games

HQ

In a recent interview with IGN Brazil, Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, confirmed that Square Enix will no longer rely on PlayStation exclusivity for its blockbuster franchises. This marks a significant change for the Final Fantasy series, with Kitase explaining that the ever-evolving gaming market now demands broader access. For example, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released on PC in January 2025, indicating the company's push for a more inclusive platform strategy.

While Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI were initially exclusive to PlayStation, Kitase emphasized that reaching a wider audience is crucial to meeting modern gaming expectations. This shift in approach signals that Square Enix plans to release future Final Fantasy titles on multiple platforms.

The days of Final Fantasy being tied exclusively to PlayStation could soon be behind the franchise, with questions rising about the series' possible arrival on other consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox Series X|S. Will this decision help the series reach even more fans?

Do you think Square Enix's move to a multi-platform strategy will enhance the Final Fantasy experience for players?