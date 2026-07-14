Square Enix pays tribute to Octopath Traveler with a deluxe Primrose figurine

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The Octopath Traveler series is one of Square Enix's most interesting recent releases. It marks a return to their classic role-playing games, complete with fabulously beautiful HD-2D graphics and an overarching narrative that weaves together the eight characters' vastly different stories.

Yesterday, we reported that the first two games in the series will finally receive dedicated Switch 2 versions, which have already been shadow dropped in Japan but will be available here on October 1. If you want to delve even deeper into the series, Square Enix is now offering a figurine depicting the series' perhaps most beloved character: the avenger and dancer Primrose.

Primrose is 26.5 centimetres tall and costs ¥37,400 (£172/€202), and is described as follows:

"Primrose, the dancer from "Octopath Traveler," makes her debut as a figure thanks to Square Enix! She's seen mid-performance, with the metallic elements of her costume swirling around her as she spins. Her red-orange clothing and the brown leather elements of her costume contrast with her smooth skin and dark hair; her eyes seem to be focused far away as she dances. Her base is included."

If you feel this is a figure you both want and deserve, you can pre-order your copy through Hobby Link Japan and others; it will be released in May 2027.

Square Enix

Square Enix

Square Enix

Square Enix