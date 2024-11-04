Square Enix once again reiterates its commitment to multi-format going forward

HQ

It has been reported from several sources that Square Enix has changed its strategy for the future and will stop with exclusive games, to focus on multi-format instead, benefitting both Switch and Xbox.

In an interview with 4Gamer, Naoki Yoshida (producer of both Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI) says that Square Enix's role-playing game Fantasian Neo Dimension coming to Xbox is an example of this (translated with Bing):

"Of course, we would like many people to play the game on other platforms as well.

This time, we will be releasing the Xbox Series X/S version at the same time. We plan to release more Square Enix titles simultaneously on each platform in the future, and this is the first of many such releases, so we hope that Xbox users will enjoy the game as much as we do."

Although Fantasian Neo Dimension is obviously a smaller title than the often massive Final Fantasy adventures, it's a good trial balloon for Square Enix to see if Xbox fans are up for their titles. The game is being developed by Mistwalker though, who previously made the two beloved Xbox adventures Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey, so hopefully it will find an audience on Microsoft's consoles as well.