Square Enix merges with Tokyo RPG Factory studio

HQ

Square Enix, contrary to what many may think, is a company that continues to grow at a gradual pace. Despite the fact that they are not always happy with the financial results, the so-called "survivors" have now closed a deal to buy 100% of the studio Tokyo RPG Factory.

It is a small studio, but they are the creators of some well-known titles in recent years, such as I am Setsuna (2016), Lost Sphear (2017) and Oninaki (2019). Both the studio's staff and IPs will also become part of the company that owns Octopath Traveler and the Final Fantasy series.

It is currently unknown what the team will be working on, but let's hope that they have better luck than Luminous, the now defunct studio behind Forspoken.

Gematsu

Thanks, Gematsu.