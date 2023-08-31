Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix launches Final Fantasy XIV whiskey

They are being made by Nagahama Distillery with sales staring late next month.

Square Enix is no stranger when it comes to various collaborations for Final Fantasy, and with the ten year anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn coming up - it's time for yet another one. And this time it's a little more unexpected.

It turns out Square Enix and Nagahama Distillery are launching no less than three types of whiskey, based on the Final Fantasy XIV regions Ul'dah, Gridania, and Limsa Lominsa. They are prized 8,800 yen (€55 / £47) and as you might expect - we'll probably never see them outside of Japan.

Check them out in the tweet below. We assume these have to potential to become collectors items, so get one if you can (online sales starts on September 28).

Final Fantasy XIV

