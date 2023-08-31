Square Enix launches Final Fantasy XIV whiskey

HQ

Square Enix is no stranger when it comes to various collaborations for Final Fantasy, and with the ten year anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn coming up - it's time for yet another one. And this time it's a little more unexpected.

It turns out Square Enix and Nagahama Distillery are launching no less than three types of whiskey, based on the Final Fantasy XIV regions Ul'dah, Gridania, and Limsa Lominsa. They are prized 8,800 yen (€55 / £47) and as you might expect - we'll probably never see them outside of Japan.

Check them out in the tweet below. We assume these have to potential to become collectors items, so get one if you can (online sales starts on September 28).