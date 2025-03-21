Square Enix launches a line of Final Fantasy XIV whiskey

HQ

A few years ago, Nagahama Distillery and Square Enix launched a collaboration of Final Fantasy whiskey to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn - for a long time now just called Final Fantasy XIV. And this seems to have been successful, because now it is announced (via Siliconera) that the collaboration continues with two new choices.

Nagahama Distillery writes that they are launching two whiskey options based on Divine Light Hydaelin and Eternal Darkness Zodiark. The Hydaelin option is made in the UK from grain and malt, while the slightly darker Zodiark consists only of malt and is a co-production between Japan and the UK.

They will likely be tricky to get hold of in the West, but in Japan a bottle will retail for 8,000 yen (around £42/€50) when it goes on sale on May 13.