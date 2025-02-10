Square Enix is still "working hard" on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate

HQ

Ever since its announcement a few years ago, we've only actually received a few significant updates about Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate. This infrequency of information about the title might worry some of you, but series creator Yuji Horii recently appeared on a radio show to put those concerns to bed.

Speaking on the KosoKoso Hoso Kyoko radio show over the weekend (as reported on by Automaton), Horii talked briefly about Dragon Quest XII, wherein he added that the team is still "working hard" on the game and that we should expect more information about it to begin trickling out bit by bit.

Horii even went as far as to apologise for the lack of news and updates on the game and affirmed that nothing as dire as it being cancelled has happened.

This is the longest we've had to wait for a brand-new mainline instalment into the Dragon Quest series, as typically over the years we've had to wait three-to-five years for the next major numbered project. Granted, this wait has been getting larger due to game development taking longer, but considering Dragon Quest XI debuted in 2017, it's getting close to an eight-year wait now, albeit remembering that Dragon Quest XII was announced back in 2021.