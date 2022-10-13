Square Enix is shutting down the Final Fantasy VII battle royale

HQ

Square Enix has announced that it will be terminating service for the Final Fantasy battle royale game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. The mobile game, which originally debuted in November 2021 will be shutting down in January 2023, on the 11th to be exact.

As for the reason for closing down the game, Square Enix stated, "Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven't been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to, and that you all deserve, so we have made the extremely tough decision to end service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER."

While the game will shut down in January, certain aspects of the title are already being turned off, including that of being able to purchase Shinra Credits for the Shop. To add to this, the game will be ending its support for non-English languages on November 1, 2022.

Square Enix has also affirmed that it will be continuing to support the game with updates until it shuts down in a few months.