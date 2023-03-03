Square Enix is replacing its president Yosuke Matsuda

HQ

Square Enix has announced it is planning to replace its current president Yosuke Matsuda with relative newcomer to the company Takashi Kiryu.

This move is pending shareholder approval, and was only outlined in a recent shareholder notice published today. If the replacement does go ahead, it will do so in the later half of this year, following the shareholder meeting in June.

Matsuda initially took over in 2013, but in recent years he's drawn a lot of criticism due to his push towards blockchain games and interest in NFTs. However, even if Matsuda does leave, it doesn't seem the NFT interest will die down at Square Enix.

"The proposed change is intended to reshape the management team with the goal of adopting ever-evolving technological innovations and maximizing on the creativity of the company's group in order to deliver even greater entertainment to its customers around the world," reads the notice to shareholders.