Square Enix is releasing new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and FF XVI trailers at TGS

HQ

There's no doubt that every fan of the Final Fantasy series must be very aware of the news offered by Square Enix, but the company had no qualms in showing their games' agenda and their range during the Japanese games fair, which will take place from September 15 to 18.

Of course, Forspoken's playable demo (we don't know if it's in the same area the last gameplay showed) stands out among the rest, but it also makes us remember about how much Final Fantasy 2023 will bring.

First, the new: There will be new video details (maybe a new trailer or gameplay) about Final Fantasy XVI, the title which is destined to initiate a new path in this long-lived series, just as Naoki Yoshida told us in Gamereactor's interview.

Likewise, in order to celebrate Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary, new instalments are on their way in 2023. The FF VII: Remake sequel Rebirth will also have a new video insight at the fair's Mega Theater, as will Ever Crisis and Crisis Core. There will also be a playable demo of Crisis Core, so the fair's assistants will be the first in enjoying it. Almost mandatory (unless it's delayed), they should also offer the final release date, since it was scheduled to come out before the year ends.

This was only about Final Fantasy, but Square Enix will also bring many other games, such as Harvestella, Nier: Automata on Switch, Romancing SaGa and Dragon Quest. You can look up all the information from here.